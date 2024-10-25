Stephens Boosts Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $94.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.