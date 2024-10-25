Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. 132,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $76.83.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,370.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

