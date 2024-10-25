Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 929.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,415,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

