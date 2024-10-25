Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $250.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s current price.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $15.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,912. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,099.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,869,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,876,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

