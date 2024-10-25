Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $67.12.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $170,289.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,603.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $170,289.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,603.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $93,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,105.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $961,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.