Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $67.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
