StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

