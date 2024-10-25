StockNews.com Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Strong-Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BELFB. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $760,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
