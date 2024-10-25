StockNews.com Upgrades Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Strong-Buy

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $57.49. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

