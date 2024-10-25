StockNews.com Upgrades Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Strong-Buy

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GRP.U traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $57.49. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Featured Stories
