Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys 5,116 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 115,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

