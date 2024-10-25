Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $43.50 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 13.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.89. The stock had a trading volume of 357,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,446. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $395.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.02.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

