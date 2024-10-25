Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $448,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

