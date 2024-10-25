Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 21,762 US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TBIL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,592. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

