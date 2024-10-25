Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.85. The stock had a trading volume of 723,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,321. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.15.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

