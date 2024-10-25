Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.76. 149,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

