Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,078. Stride has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

