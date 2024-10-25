Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get Stride alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.49. 156,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. Stride has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.