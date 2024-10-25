Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.31. Super Hi International shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 5,186 shares.

Super Hi International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

