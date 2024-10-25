Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 8,600,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 80,381,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

