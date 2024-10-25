Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 873.8% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SWRAY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.32. 9,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

