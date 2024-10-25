Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $687.00 to $670.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $9.49 on Thursday, reaching $504.74. 84,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,847. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $448.91 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

