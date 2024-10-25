T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

TMUS stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,788. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $138.42 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

