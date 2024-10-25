T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.89.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $234.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day moving average is $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

