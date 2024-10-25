T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at TD Cowen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $216.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.89.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.56 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $234.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 260,795 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

