T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.67. Approximately 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

