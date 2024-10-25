Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 208 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 175,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.50. 104,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,855. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.75. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

