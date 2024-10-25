Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 205 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

