Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys Shares of 1,059 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SOXX traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $231.67. 308,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,869. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

