Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.95 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.85. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

