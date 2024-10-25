Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 1,020 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,742 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

