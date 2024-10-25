Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 663 ($8.61) and traded as high as GBX 775.50 ($10.07). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 767.50 ($9.96), with a volume of 1,632,332 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 693.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 664.78. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,727.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.
In other Tate & Lyle news, insider David Hearn purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £101,525 ($131,816.41). Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
