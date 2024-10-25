Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. 118,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,675. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $202,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.