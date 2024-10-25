TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,110. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
About TCTM Kids IT Education
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TCTM Kids IT Education
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.