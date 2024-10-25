TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,110. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get TCTM Kids IT Education alerts:

About TCTM Kids IT Education

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.