TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TEL opened at $146.87 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

