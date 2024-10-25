Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $85.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGLS

Tecnoglass Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.