Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

