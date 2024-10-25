Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $40,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

