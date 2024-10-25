Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.350-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.35-$19.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,987. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $475.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

