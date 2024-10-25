Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

