Telsey Advisory Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $190.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $183.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $152.12 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

