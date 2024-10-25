Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.90 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.49). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 397,769 shares traded.

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.47. The company has a market cap of £767.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.50. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is currently 3,448.28%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

