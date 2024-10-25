Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $4.78 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

