Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Cut by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $260.48 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $832.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

