Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $269.44 and last traded at $264.71. Approximately 63,385,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 94,209,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.18.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $845.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average of $206.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

