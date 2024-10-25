Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Teton Advisors Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

