Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.
Teton Advisors Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.
Teton Advisors Company Profile
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teton Advisors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.