Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $77.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,009.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,209,220. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

