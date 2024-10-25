Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Textron also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

