Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

THTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 8,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,138. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Theratechnologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:THTX Free Report ) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Theratechnologies worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

