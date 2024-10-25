Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TCBX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 54,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,951. The firm has a market cap of $418.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBX

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.