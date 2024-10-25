Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$226.05 and traded as high as C$232.43. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$231.30, with a volume of 142,548 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.14.

The company has a market cap of C$102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$229.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

In related news, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total transaction of C$79,782.97. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total transaction of C$79,782.97. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total transaction of C$1,247,459.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,110 shares of company stock worth $2,817,727. Company insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

