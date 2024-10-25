Threshold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.47 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $233.23 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,950.85 or 0.99968524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00064426 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0231699 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,862,257.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

